WriteBook
Notebook dri-erase board that unfolds to a large size
You can't take your whiteboard with you!
Rolespark
Get your resume reviewed for free
Your resume isn't generating enough interviews
Example
Reusable rockets
It costs too much to go to Mars
iPod
A thousand songs in your pocket
You can't take your music with you
Craveble
Baked goods delivered to your door in a day or two
You never have baked goods when you want them
Cashview
Visualize when you will run out of money
Businesses run out of money because they don't watch cash flow.
Got an Idea?

Solve problems with products people want

Get Involved

Help other founders by giving your feedback

Why Seedproof?

Do you want to focus on making or marketing?
You're making something new - does anybody want it?
Do you want your product or idea to stand on it's own?
Do you want success to depend on your marketing ability, or product skills?
Don't you want to know if your product is headed in the right direction?
Seedproof is all about the product (or idea).
Here, your idea will stand on it's own merits.
You focus on creating something people want - we'll get feedback to steer you in the right direction.

